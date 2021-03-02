AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Jacobsen Fund to Award Small Grants to Belmond Area Businesses

Grant Total May Reach $300K

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 hours agoLast Updated: March 1, 2021

Several area communities have benefactors who allow for community projects to come to fruition. In Belmond, one of those funds is about to award needed grant money to make dreams possible. City Administrator Darrel Steven Carlyle said that his community has one such grant program.

Applications for grant awards has already passed. They were due on the February 21st. Now the selection process begins according to Carlyle.

The names of the recipients will be announced on March 6th.

