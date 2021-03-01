Vaccinations Continue In Winnebago County

COVID-19 vaccinations continue for those in the Phase 1B level. This includes those who are 65 or older and essential personnel. The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors asked in their meeting last week how things were progressing in the county. Julie Sorenson RN and head of the Winnebago County Public Health Department explained that the county is doing well.

Second doses are also being done by the Winnebago Health Department and their partners, Hy-Vee, Miller Pharmacy, and MercyOne Clinic.

Those who fall under the category of 65 or older, or are what are considered essential personnel should contact either Miller Pharmacy or MercyOne Clinic to get on the list to be vaccinated. Hy-Vee is taking names online and according to Sorenson, there have been some problems with this.

In short, take your time when signing up online to make sure all information is accurate.