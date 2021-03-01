Palmer Enters Alford Plea on Possession Charges

Robin Palmer, Jr. of Forest City, entered an Alford plea to the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on January 31, 2020. Palmer was sentenced to 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. Palmer was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.