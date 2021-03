Dale Kuzmicki of Pocahontas, pled guilty to “Deliver, Possess with the Intent to Deliver, or Conspire to Deliver or Possess with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a class C felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on December 7, 2020. Kuzmicki is scheduled to be sentenced on April 20, 2021.