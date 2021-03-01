Obituaries

Florence “Delores” Sturm

Florence ‘Delores’ Sturm, 82, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Delores Sturm will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

