Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa Planned for Forest City

An Executive Board has been appointed by the Winnebago Historical Society to lead the construction and fundraising for the Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa This board will carry out the mission to honor our veterans, preserve their stories and education the public at the Armed Forces Historical Center of North Iowa.

Appointed to the Executive Board are:

Dave Kingland, Chair

Brad Jones, Vice Chair

Veronica Maas, Secretary

Lee Lambert, Treasurer

Keith Brcka, Property Committee Co-Chair

Jared Kearney, Property Committee Co-Chair

Loren Swenson, Fundraising Committee Chair

Michael Brown, Long Range Planning Committee Chair

Norma Hertzer, Marketing and Communications Committee Chair

Troy Thompson, Operations Committee Chair

Riley Lewis, Winnebago Historical Society

Dan Davis, Winnebago Historical Society

Dawn Arispe, Heritage Park of North Iowa

This project is the realization of an idea that began shortly after the successful event, Operation LZ in Forest City, Iowa Summer of 2014. The purpose of the event was to give Veterans that served in Vietnam the welcome home they deserved. This event hosted over 30,000 veterans from across the nation. Event organizers saw a need to continue to share veteran stories and honor their experiences through The Armed Forces Historical Center.

The Armed Forces Historical Center will be a museum dedicated to displaying service artifacts and stories of veterans from all service branches and especially those from North Iowa. The Center will be housed in Heritage Park of North Iowa in a WWII vintage barracks building. In 1943, a Prisoner of War Camp with over 70 buildings was built near Algona, IA. After the war, the buildings became surplus, so three of them were shipped to Forest City to temporarily house returning WWII soldiers. Later, they became dormitories and classrooms for Waldorf College. Several years ago, these 3 barracks buildings were moved to Heritage Park and one will be renovated to house the Armed Services Historical Center. In December 2020, the Property committee with many volunteers began to renovate one of these former barrack buildings inside Heritage Park. Substantial building completion is expected by early summer 2021 with an opening expected by mid-summer of 2021.

GET CONNECTED: Volunteer opportunities are available. Contact Dave Kingland, dlkingland@gmail.com.

CONTRIBUTE:

We want to hear your veterans stories! Contribute veteran stories with photos and mementos, which can be loaned to the Center. To share your veteran story, contact Troy Thompson, (641) 590-2167 or Dave Kingland, (641) 590-1949, dlkingland@gmail.com.

DONATE:

Funds are being accepted for building renovations, displays for military artifacts, audio-visual equipment, new entry doors, and a handicapped entrance ramp. Make check payable to Winnebago Historical Society with AFHCNI in the memo line, and mail to PO Box 27. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436. If you have any questions, please contact, Dave Kingland at 641-590-1949.