Ernst: COVID Relief Should Be COVID Relief

For months now, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has said any future COVID-19 relief should be focused on COVID-19. Her Democratic colleagues have a much different idea.

This week, Ernst, known for her opposition of wasteful government spending, is shedding light on what she terms as the extraneous, non-COVID related provisions or policy wish list items included in the Democrats’ proposed nearly $2 trillion dollar “COVID-19 relief” package. She cites several examples included in the package.

Allows jobless millionaires to access enhanced unemployment payments

Allows millionaires to enroll in a child care program intended for low-income families

$140 million for the Bay Area Rapid Transit expansion in California

$1.5 million for the Seaway International Bridge, which connects New York to Canada

$350 billion to bail out states – heavily benefitting those with more stringent lockdowns

Ernst has a long record of working across the aisle. During her terms, she has helped deliver five bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages that provided critical support to Iowans. Through her work in the Senate, Ernst has prioritized the needs of Iowans. She is now bringing attention to what she terms as congressional Democrats’ partisanship.

Below, Ernst further emphasizes her belief on YouTube, with what she believes is the purpose of COVID-19 relief.