Smart Start Workshop Offered in March

The NIACC Pappajohn Center and the Small Business Development Center to offer a free two-hour workshop designed for anyone who is considering starting a business. At Start Smart, participants will learn how to create a business plan, conduct market research, discuss different types of business ownership, and learn how to register a business.

Start Smart will be offered on Wednesday, March 10, online via Zoom from 6-8 pm.

The activities involved in starting a business fall under two broad categories—feasibility (the business plan) and administrative tasks. While we like to focus on the feasibility issue, Start Smart provides information and the chance to ask questions on numerous other topics, including:

Business registration

Doing customer research

How bankers evaluate business concepts and loans

Start-up costs

Business plan tips

And more

After attending Start Smart, you can make an appointment to meet over the phone individually with the Small Business Development Center Counselors to help you review your business plan or provide guidance with other issues. Registration is required; go to the website www.pappajohncenter.com and click on the Program and Events tab to register.