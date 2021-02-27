Aukes Enters Alford Plea on Endangerment Charges

Andrew Aukes of Lake Mills, entered an Alford Plea to Count 1 “Child Endangerment,” an aggravated misdemeanor, Count 2 “Accessory After the Fact,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on November 7, 2018. For Count 1, Aukes was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The fine was suspended.

For Count 2, Aukes was sentenced to serve 30 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended. For Count 4, Aukes was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The jail sentences imposed in Counts 1, 2 and 4 shall be served concurrently with one another.