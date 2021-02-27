Northwestern Steakhouse Reaches out to Help Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is looking to continue its programs in housing those who are in need of homes, but are financially challenged to do so. Area organizations are stepping forward to assist in generating funds for the group including Northwestern Steakhouse in Mason City. Most recently they posted on Facebook how they are accomplishing this.

“We are taking donations for Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa ! They are a non-profit organization that simply believes everyone deserves a place to live.

Over the past year, Habitat for Humanity located here in Mason City has faced multiple hardships and we wanted to support them.

We love our community because we help each other when & where it’s needed and right now, that’s Habitat for Humanity NCI! So let’s show some love to Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa!”

Put cash or check in the adorable little house sitting by the cash register at the front of Northwestern Steakhouse (pictured above). Ask your server to add a donation to your bill. Donate ONLINE Mail your donation to:

Habitat for Humanity NCI

517 1st St NW

Mason City, IA 50401