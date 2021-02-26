Winnebago Industries is Proud to Commit to Local Education

The Winnebago Industries Foundation made a big announcement this week, partnering with North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC), alomg with the Forest City, Lake Mills, Garner Hayfield Ventura, and North Iowa Commuity School Districts to support Advanced Manufacturing in North Iowa.

Chad Reese is Director of Corporate Relations for Winnebago Industries and said the company is proud to make a commitment to educational opportunities.

The emphasis will be on advanced manufacturing skills.

The funding provided by the Winnebago Industries Foundation will specifically support the Advanced Manufacturing Academy.

This partnership will expose students to a wide variety of skills necessary to be successful in today’s manufacturing workforce.