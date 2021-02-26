Phyllis A. Pederson, age 95, of Lake Mills, has now Retired to Another World on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home, surrounded by family, under the loving care of MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Visitation for Phyllis will be held on Sunday, February 28, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM, at Phyllis’ home, 302 E. Main St. in Lake Mills. The public is invited, wearing a mask is appropriate, and please enter through the front door. There will be a wake at the close of visitation.

The private funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lake Mills on Monday, March 1, with Father Andrew Marr and Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. The service will be recorded and uploaded to the Schott Funeral Homes website Monday afternoon. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com , click on Phyllis Pederson’s picture, and from her obit page, click on “tribute wall” tab to find the webcast link.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Lake Mills, 906 West O Street, Forest City, IA 50436; the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org ; NIACC nursing program, c/o NIACC Foundation, 500 College Drive, Mason City, IA 50401 or call 641-422-4386; MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232-2 nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401; or to the donor’s choice.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221