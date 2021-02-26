Garner Touchstone Project Spurs Business Interests

The City of Garner has been working on a business and industry park project for a few years. Now the city council is moving forward with getting the project underway. The Touchstone Energy Park Project will move forward with the possibility of adding more business and industry to the city.

City Administrator Adam Kofoed said that the groundwork is just about done.

Kofoed and the city are looking forward to getting everything going with the park and said that there may be some companies interested in the land.

Kofoed said that there is still a lot of work to do behind the scenes with prospective businesses before anything official can be released.