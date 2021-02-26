Belmond’s Colts Corner Daycare Project Gets a Financial Lift

The Colts Corner Daycare Project in Belmond has received additional funding in the form of two grants. Belmond City Administrator Darrel Steven Carlyle outlined the finding received to date for this project.

Despite the amount of funding that has come in, more is still needed. The city has made strides to secure that amount as well.

The city is not looking to build a new facility within city limits. Instead Carlyle stated that the city is looking to revitalize an existing one.

The city is looking to get state daycare approval. That has yet to come, but is expected shortly.

The project is highly anticipated within the city as it may help ease a daycare need. The hope is the project can be done efficiently and in a short amount of time.