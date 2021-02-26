Ag Decision Maker Unveils New Look for 25th Anniversary

A popular source of online information for the agricultural industry in Iowa has a new and improved look. The Ag Decision Maker, published by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, unveiled a new design Jan. 16.

The new site offers the same timely information Iowans and farmers across the Midwest have depended on for years, but in a more mobile-friendly format.

The site includes a wide range of resources for both crop and livestock producers, including whole farm resources, business development resources, information for cooperatives and the energy markets.

“This has been a multi-year project to make the materials more accessible and mobile friendly,” said Ann Johanns, education extension specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We cleared out some dated materials that weren’t relevant anymore, with mobile friendly being our real goal.”

The site is updated monthly with some updates that occur more often, including market prices and farm business data.

The goal of the Ag Decision Maker is to keep producers and the industry informed, so they can make timely decisions for their operation.

In addition to the website, there is an Ag Decision Maker newsletter, available each month online and in print.

Links to videos and current webinars are also available, including farm bill information, ag market outlook, farmland leasing information, the Farm Financial Planning Program at Iowa State and much more.

Johanns updated the website with the help of Liisa Jarvinen, who has been involved in numerous website projects at Iowa State University.

The February edition of Ag Decision Maker includes the recently released 2021 estimated costs of crop production, and an Ag Market Outlook presentation with Chad Hart, following the release of the February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.

Additional updates for February include a series of annual updates on livestock returns, prices, and historical basis.

“Since its launch, Ag Decision Maker has supported the efforts of the Farm Management Team, and we look forward to continuing that virtual presence along with going back to more in-person events,” said Johanns.