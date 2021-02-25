Indians Finish 8th – Full State Bowling Recap and Photo Gallery

It wasn’t the day the Forest City Boys’ Bowling team was looking for at state, but they still made it – that’s an accomplishment.

The Indians were bowling at state for the second straight season, but with a new team. Forest City only returned two starters from last year’s team.

Jacob Newby scored Forest City’s highest score in game 1, a 206. Newby had four strikes in a row during game 1 to help build that 206 score. Newby was the only bowler to reach the 200 pin mark in game 1. Game 2 was much higher for the Indians, and Gage Juhl led the way with a 217. Juhl was Forest City’s top bowler on the night and spoke with KIOW following the meet.

Scores

33rd Gage Juhl – game 1 160 game 2 217 total – 377

36th Jacob Newby – game 1 206 game 2 162 total – 368

43rd Jorden Trunkhill – game 1 135 game 2 210 total – 345

46th Caleb Johnson – game 1 179 game 2 163 total – 342

51st Jayden Kendall – game 1 142 game 2 163 total – 305

52nd Dominik Bronson – game 1 142 game 2 144 total – 286

Charlie Frascht

Forest City return four boys for next season. They will look for their third straight appearance at state next winter.

