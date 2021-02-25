Eagles Bid for Return Trip to State Comes up Short

For the first time in three seasons, the West Hancock Eagles won’t end the state tournament season. The Eagles were paired in region play with undefeated #2 Dike-New Hartford. The Eagles fell to the Wolverines last night in Hampton 72-30.

West Hancock Coach Paul Sonius – Full interview

The loss means the end of Rachel Leerar’s career in red and white; she will play next season at the University of Nebraska Kearney. Leerar will go down as one of the best to play at West Hancock. She is the all-time career leader in points scored and will have a chance to become the school’s first four-time all-stater later this postseason.

Rachel Leerar – Full interview

Kennedy Kelly will be one of the leaders for the Eagles next season. The junior has been a top role player for West Hancock this season. She is coming off an injury that didn’t seem to bother her this season.

Kennedy Kelly – Full interview

The Eagles end the season 19-6 and second in the Top of Iowa Conference.