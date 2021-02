This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Forest City High School. Noah Miller helped Forest City to win two postseason games last week.

Monday, Noah scored a game-high 28 points helping the Indians beat Central Springs. He also had six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, one steal, and shot 80% from the field.

Thursday, Noah Scored 16 points while shooting 43 % from the field. He also picked up six assists, four rebounds, and three steals.