The St. Patrick’s Church of Britt will be holding its annual Ham Dinner Sunday, March 14th from 11am to 1pm. They will be serving Korbert ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, bun and pie. Carry out or delivery only. Adult tickets are $10, children 5 and over are $5, and children 4 and under are free. To place your order call, 641-843-3073 after 9:30am. For more information contact: Jenn Vaske at 641-843-8211 or Gina Francis at 641-430-1069.