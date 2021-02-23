Winnebago Board to Review District 11 Drainage Issue

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to discuss a number of drainage issues and wind energy. The board will hear from John Offerdahl regarding the possible extension of pipe in Drainage District 6 Lateral 1. The board will then receive a pre-classification and post classification report for lands running along the Winnebago River in Drainage District 11. The board may annex these parcels into the district and will get a complete briefing in an annexation report. The board will set public hearing dates so that all those affected by the possible annexation will have a chance to voice their opinion.

Wind turbines in Lake Mills have been the source of contention for some in the city. Now the board will hear from Mark Crowl on the proposed Worthwhile Wind project in that area. Some have expressed concern about the need to have these turbines so close to the city. The board will take these issues into consideration before formulating a decision.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will address the board on current issues involving the secondary roads. He will discuss projects and repairs to the roads along with snow removal issues, if any.

The board will meet beginning at 9 am Tuesday morning ion the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City. Those wishing to view the meeting can go to www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/ streaming/