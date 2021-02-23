Waldorf University to Hold a Blood Drive Thursday

Once again, area residents are being asked to roll up their sleeves and save a life. Waldorf University will hold a blood drive on Thursday from 11am to 4pm in the Waldorf University Atrium. It is located at 106 S. Sixth Street in Forest City. According to Red Cross Spokesperson Marissa Gates, all are welcome to donate.

If you are concerned as to whether you would qualify to donate, Gates explained that there is an easy way to find out.

There will be a little prep work you will have to do, but that is fairly simple and walk ins are welcome.

Those who may be concerned about COVID-19, Gates explains that there will be a specific test available along with a special gift.

Appointments can be made by calling Mary Mathiasen at 585-8157 or visiting redcrossblood.org.