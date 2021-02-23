Hancock County Revises Covid-19 Plan

Hancock County Monday revised its Covid-19 Infectious Disease Action Plan for all county employees, after Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington presented the Board of Supervisors with the CDC’s new quarantine measures pertaining to vaccinated individuals. Buffington says 14 days after the vaccination series has been completed, there is no more need to isolate, even upon exposure to virus.

According to Buffington, each department head may require its employees to provide proof of immunization.

This new guideline by the CDC, however, contradicts President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Fauci’s message just a day prior, on what is safe after vaccination. On Sunday, he said people still need to mask up, avoid crowds, and social distance after vaccination because they can still spread coronavirus. “The looming question,” Fauci said during a White House coronavirus response briefing last week, “is whether a person infected despite vaccination can still, unwittingly, infect someone else”. Also critical is tracking whether the vaccines protect against new, mutated versions of the virus that are spreading rapidly in some countries.

It is also important to note that on the CDC website, under vaccine safety and efficacy, it says “at this time, we do not know if covid-19 vaccination will have any effect on preventing transmission.”