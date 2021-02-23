Belmond to Begin Road Work

The Belmond City Council has begun the process of moving forward with road construction. Several projects are slated for the area including two new bridges north of town. The city does not have a financial investment in those projects, but the one in the city are and City Administrator Darrell Steven Carlylse explained that 3rd Street is scheduled to begin soon.

The project does not end there according to Carlylse.

Those who are concerned about traffic or traffic flow in town should know that the work will be done in stages.

The city is currently accepting bids on the projects until the beginning of March.