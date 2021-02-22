Wright County Board to Discuss Budgets and Roads

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am with a public forum to allow residents and employees of Wright County to express their opinions on issues facing the county. The board cannot act on the addressed issues, but may place them on a future agenda.

The board will also hear about the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the number of inoculations given to residents. A member of the Emergency Operations Center will address the board on the issue and make any necessary recommendations.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will address the board on the current state of secondary roads. He will outline if there are any projects that need to be done along with any repairs or resurfacing projects too.

The board will then focus on budget discussions for the next fiscal year.