Potential Snow Removal Issues May Hamper County Plows

The area has seen snowfalls like six inches in Mason City and nearly five in Forest City and surrounding locations. Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders and his crew have seen their fair share of snow this winter. Sometimes issues arise that hamper or slow down the critical process of snow removal and plowing in the county.

A problem has arisen when it comes to how the snow is piled up according to Meinders.

With the impending snow storm coming on Saturday, Meinders offers this advice on the future clearing of your driveway on a county road.

Another safety issue is when the pile is too high to see oncoming traffic. With the pile set further into the yard, that safety concern is alleviated.