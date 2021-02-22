Forest City Girls Compete for State Title, Thompson Takes Fourth

The Forest City Girls’ Bowling team competed at state for the second time in school history today. The Indians were last at state in 2018 when Shayne Hoeft finished 16th; the highest a girl has ever finished at state for Forest City – until today.

Forest City junior Chiara Thompson rolled a career-high 429 series en route to a fourth-place state finish; her previous recorded career-high came earlier this season when she rolled a 405 series. She was 49 pins back of the state champion and 18 pins back of the third-place bowler.

As a team, Forest City finished in a tie for 6th place with Charles City – both schools knocked down 2,492 pins. Louisa Muscatine won their fifth straight state championship scoring a 3,097. Camacnhce – who was the favorite coming in – finished in second place, scoring 3,024, Central DeWitt in third with 2,849, Vinton-Shellsburg in fourth with 2,739, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in fifth with 2,575, and Lenox finished last.

The rest of Forest City’s individuals finished as follows. Kali Johnson 16th, Haley Wood 39th, Eliece Newby 43rd, Tori Warren 44th, and Jailyn Rodriquez finished in 47th.

The Indians’ season came to an end at 13-2 overall and finished at the state tournament.

Postseason awards

All-State

Kali Johnson, Forest City – 1st team

All-District

Kali Johnson, Forest City – 1st team

Chiara Thompson, Forest City 1st.