Sunday Talk: Stone on State Supplemental Aid for Area Schools

by Iowa State Representative Henry Stone

“One Team, One Fight.”

I touched on bipartisanship last week and wanted to follow up a bit this week on why that is so important with the work we do in the State House. We are here four months out of the year from January through early May, so there is not a lot of time to get things done, and more importantly, get things right the first time.

This week we passed over 40 bills in the State House. The overwhelming number of bills had bipartisan support. We worked hard on a lot of issues together, because these issues matter to Iowans.

I carried the motto during my time in the Air Force of “One Team, One Fight”, and I continue to carry that motto as a state legislator. At the end of the day, we are going to disagree and have different approaches of solving problems but that shouldn’t deter us from accomplishing things for Iowans here at the State House.

And the good news is:

Education Update

House Republicans passed a Supplemental State Aid (SSA) increase for schools of 2.4% for FY22 for both the Regular Program and the Categorical Supplements. It also extends the Property Tax Relief Payment (PTRP) an additional year which has the state pick up any property tax growth in the Additional Levy portion of the school funding formula.

The State Cost Per Pupil (SCPP) amount on which the school aid formula is based increases from $7,048 to $7,217, a $169 increase. However, this amount will increase to $7227 because this bill includes a $10 State Cost Per Pupil increase to narrow the District Cost Per Pupil (DCPP) gap. This also continues to address transportation equity which is raised at the same rate as SSA.

The percentage is on par with what has been done in recent years, but the fact of the matter is enrollment was down by about 7,000 students. Contrary to the narratives presented by others, public school funding is not cut under this proposal. This is a 2.4% increase . This increase also outpaces the annual inflation rate as it has in previous years as well. Since 2011, House Republicans have prioritized students and schools with continuous increases for Supplemental State Aid, transportation equity, and adding an additional ten dollars per student to address equity issues.