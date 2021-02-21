Mobile Pantry Arrives Tuesday in Belmond

Tuesday from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, the Food Bank of Iowa’s mobile pantry will hold a food assistance event at the Trinity Lutheran Church. The pantry is a free service to the public geared to those individuals who are in need of food assistance.

This month, the pantry will be a drive thru service where food will be delivered to vehicles. The pantry has done this sort of drive thru service in the past due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations. Organizers say that there is no need to get out of the car. They also ask that no one show up prior to 2:30 pm on Tuesday in order to not create congestion in the parking lot.