Dairy Goat Webinar to Focus on Kid Management Strategies

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach dairy team will continue its quarterly dairy goat webinar focusing on “Strategic Kid Management” March 3, 2021, from noon to 1:15 p.m., CST.

This webinar will focus on situating the next generation of replacement does for a successful future. Multiple contagious diseases are transmitted to young goats right around kidding.

During this webinar, Roselle Busch, assistant specialist in Cooperative Extension at UC-Davis, will discuss why recommended management practices help to control and minimize the spread of disease in your herd.

“I will cover the basics for healthy kids in the first month, going over colostrum management, use of automated feeders, and then get into the role that different kid rearing strategies play in mitigating disease transmission,” Busch noted.

Busch’s focus at UC-Davis is on applied research in small ruminant health and disease mitigation.

There is no fee to attend the program; however, registration is required.

This work is supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Agricultural and Food Research Initiative Competitive Program, Antimicrobial Resistance number 2020-04197.

Register by March 2 at https://iastate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwud-6orDgqHdVkbAR-lU17jxkrfpdGAmWI or contact Jennifer Bentley, dairy specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at jbentley@iastate.edu, 563-382-2949.

Registrants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Information will also be provided about future webinars, as dates and topics are announced.

Archived webinars are available on the ISU Extension and Outreach dairy team website.