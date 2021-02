On February 8th, the Winnebago County sheriff’s Office welcomed two new deputy sheriffs to the department.

T. J. Spooner and Josh Douglas are both from Forest City and previously worked as police officers on the Forest City Police Department. Deputy Spooner has three years of law enforcement experience, graduating from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2018. Deputy Douglas has 12 years law enforcement experience, graduating from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 2009.