[Watch] UFC Fight Night 185: Curtis Blaydes vs Derrick Lewis Live Stream Reddit Online Official Channels MMA Event

Curtis Blaydes attempting his fifth straight win in the UFC Heavyweight division against Derrick Lewis. Find the live stream now.

A women’s Bantamweight bout between Katlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya will serve as the night’s co-main event. Ezekiel choke’s master, Aleksei Oleinik, will also enter the octagon this Saturday to face Chris Daukaus in a Heavyweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis takes place this Saturday night, February 20. The prelims will commence at 5 p.m. ET, and then the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 20

Prelims: 5 p.m. ET

Main card: 8 p.m. ET

In the United States, the prelims and main card are on ESPN+. In Canada, the prelims (5 p.m. ET) and main cards are on TSN5. In the U.K., UFC Fight Night can be seen live on BT Sport 1 (prelims at 11 p.m. GMT and the main card at 1 a.m. on Sunday).

In Germany, Austria, Italy, and Spain, the UFC Fight Night main card (2 a.m. CET Sunday) is available on DAZN, the global sports streaming service.

UFC Fight Night 185: Blaydes vs Lewis Odds

Bet MGM (as of Feb. 15) has installed Blaydes as a massive favorite at -350, meaning you’d need to bet $350 to win $100. Meanwhile, Lewis is at +280, meaning if you bet $100, you’d net $280.

Curtis Blaydes Record, Bio

Name: Curtis Blaydes

Nationality: American

Born: February 18, 1991

Height: 6-4

Reach: 80 inches

Total fights: 16

Record: 14-1 with one no-contest

Derrick Lewis Record, Bio

Name: Derrick Lewis

Nationality: American

Born: Oct. 24, 1988

Height: 6-3

Reach: 79 inches

Total fights: 32

Record: 24-7 with one no-contest

The prelims and main event of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis will be streamed live on ESPN+. The prelims are set for 5 p.m. ET, and the main card will start at 8 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ subscribers can watch every UFC Fight Night event live and also gain access to a huge catalog of classic UFC matches and recent highlights. ESPN+ costs $6 per month or $60 for a full year, and it’s available as an app on most mobile and streaming devices. You can also bundle ESPN+ with Disney Plus and Hulu for $13 a month.

Curtis Blaydes takes on Derrick Lewis in the Ultimate Fight Championship as the two heavyweight rivals battle it out at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night.