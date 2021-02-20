Swine Building Ventilation Workshops Set for March

Pork producers can learn more about building ventilation from the inside out through a series of workshops in mid-March. The Iowa Pork Industry Center is joining the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in offering “Managing Your Unseen Employee: The Ventilation System” at five different Iowa locations at no cost. The series is sponsored by Automated Production Systems and lunch is provided courtesy of Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Brett Ramirez, assistant professor in agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State University, said the daylong program provides a two-pronged approach to understanding issues and consequences of decisions by combining classroom instruction with hands-on trials and application of knowledge gained in a real-world setting.

“Session content is divided into three categories delivered classroom style and a fourth that provides hands-on learning,” he said. “In that final portion, attendees will be able to see and feel the impacts that design, maintenance and management can have on various ventilation practices through the use of Iowa State’s 24-foot mobile Swine Ventilation Trailer.”

All workshops run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendance is limited to 32 participants at each location and people may sign up for one location only. Preregistration is required using this online form.

Workshop dates, locations and preregistration contacts are below.