February 20, 2021 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on State Wrestling – Finals Matches on KIOW
KIOW File photo - Wells Fargo Arena

KIOW will broadcast the following finals matches on the radio tonight.

 

Finals coverage will start at 6:00 pm.

Weight Wrestler School Class Record Wrestler School Class Record
106 Kale Petersen West Fork Sophomore 26-1 Eli Becerra Missouri Valley Freshman 47-0
113 Garrett Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 46-0 Braden Graff West Sioux Junior 42-0
132 Averee Abben Osage Senior 40-3 Brandon O’Brien Independence Senior 42-2
145 Nick Fox Osage Sophomore 35-2 Matthew Lewis Centerville Senior 36-4
182 Spencer Mooberry Osage Senior 42-2 Adam Ahrendsen Union Senior 22-0

