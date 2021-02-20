State Wrestling – Finals Matches on KIOW

KIOW will broadcast the following finals matches on the radio tonight.
Finals coverage will start at 6:00 pm.
|Weight
|Wrestler
|School
|Class
|Record
|Wrestler
|School
|Class
|Record
|106
|Kale Petersen
|West Fork
|Sophomore
|26-1
|Eli Becerra
|Missouri Valley
|Freshman
|47-0
|113
|Garrett Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Sophomore
|46-0
|Braden Graff
|West Sioux
|Junior
|42-0
|132
|Averee Abben
|Osage
|Senior
|40-3
|Brandon O’Brien
|Independence
|Senior
|42-2
|145
|Nick Fox
|Osage
|Sophomore
|35-2
|Matthew Lewis
|Centerville
|Senior
|36-4
|182
|Spencer Mooberry
|Osage
|Senior
|42-2
|Adam Ahrendsen
|Union
|Senior
|22-0