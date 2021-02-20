State Wrestling – Class 1A Consolation Semifinal Recap

The placing matches in Class 1A are set. Live coverage on KIOW continues in minutes.

Lake Mills

Will wrestle for third

160 – Casey Hanson – Cons. Semi – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 39-3 won by major decision over Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 39-9 (MD 11-1)

Finished 4th in 2020 at 152

182 – Elijah Wagner – Cons. Semi – Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 35-3 won by fall over Ty Dennison (Woodbury Central, Moville) 46-8 (Fall 3:00)

Finished 4th in 2019 at 160, 5th in 2020 at 160.

Will wrestle for seventh

138 – Dalton Thorson

145 – Alex Beaty

West Hancock

Will wrestle for third

195 – Mathew Francis – Cons. Semi – Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 42-2 won by decision over Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman Catholic, Dyersville) 30-9 (Dec 5-1)

220 – Cole Kelly – Cons. Semi – Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 34-3 won by decision over Jared Thiry (Don Bosco, Gilbertville) 35-9 (Dec 3-2)

Will wrestle for fifth

120 – Kellen Smith – Cons. Semi – Jace Rose (Riverside, Oakland) 36-2 won by decision over Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 42-4 (Dec 9-7)

160 – Bryer Subject – Cons. Semi – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 39-3 won by major decision over Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 39-9 (MD 11-1)

Finished 7th in 2020 at 152

Central Springs

Will wrestle for third

126 – Clayton McDonough – Cons. Semi – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 56-1 won by fall over Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central, Moville) 46-2 (Fall 3:26)

Finished 4th in 2019 at 126, 2nd in 2020 at 113.

Will wrestle for fifth

138 – Bryce McDonough – Cons. Semi – Karter Krapfl (Hudson) 32-5 won by decision over Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 55-4 (Dec 3-2)

Northwood-Kensett

Will wrestle for seventh

160 – Drake Tiedemann