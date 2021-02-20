State Wrestling – Class 1A Consolation Semifinal Recap

The placing matches in Class 1A are set. Live coverage on KIOW continues in minutes.
Lake Mills
Will wrestle for third
160 – Casey Hanson – Cons. Semi – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 39-3 won by major decision over Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 39-9 (MD 11-1)
- Finished 4th in 2020 at 152
182 – Elijah Wagner – Cons. Semi – Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 35-3 won by fall over Ty Dennison (Woodbury Central, Moville) 46-8 (Fall 3:00)
- Finished 4th in 2019 at 160, 5th in 2020 at 160.
Will wrestle for seventh
138 – Dalton Thorson
145 – Alex Beaty
West Hancock
Will wrestle for third
195 – Mathew Francis – Cons. Semi – Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 42-2 won by decision over Owen Huehnergarth (Beckman Catholic, Dyersville) 30-9 (Dec 5-1)
220 – Cole Kelly – Cons. Semi – Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 34-3 won by decision over Jared Thiry (Don Bosco, Gilbertville) 35-9 (Dec 3-2)
Will wrestle for fifth
120 – Kellen Smith – Cons. Semi – Jace Rose (Riverside, Oakland) 36-2 won by decision over Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 42-4 (Dec 9-7)
160 – Bryer Subject – Cons. Semi – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 39-3 won by major decision over Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 39-9 (MD 11-1)
- Finished 7th in 2020 at 152
Central Springs
Will wrestle for third
126 – Clayton McDonough – Cons. Semi – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 56-1 won by fall over Beau Klingensmith (Woodbury Central, Moville) 46-2 (Fall 3:26)
- Finished 4th in 2019 at 126, 2nd in 2020 at 113.
Will wrestle for fifth
138 – Bryce McDonough – Cons. Semi – Karter Krapfl (Hudson) 32-5 won by decision over Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 55-4 (Dec 3-2)
Northwood-Kensett
Will wrestle for seventh
160 – Drake Tiedemann