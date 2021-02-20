State Wrestling – Class 1A Consolation Finals

Lake Mills
138 – Dalton Thorson 8th
- 7th Place Match – Randy Jimenez (SE Warren, Lib. Ctr./M.D.) 45-3 won by decision over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 36-8 (Dec 7-0)
145 – Alex Beaty 8th
- 7th Place Match – Garrett Sarringar (Sibley-Ocheyedan) 31-7 won by fall over Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 37-6 (Fall 3:31)
160 – Casey Hanson 4th
- 3rd Place Match – Gabe McGeough (MFL, MarMac) 48-2 won by decision over Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 39-4 (Dec 3-2)
182 – Elijah Wagner
- 3rd Place Match – Carson Lynott (West Sioux, Hawarden) 18-2 won by decision over Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 35-4 (Dec 5-2)
West Hancock
120 – Kellen Smith 6th
- 5th Place Match – Tanner Arjes (North Butler-Clarksville) 35-3 won by major decision over Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 42-5 (MD 13-5)
160 – Bryer Subject 6th
- 5th Place Match – Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 40-9 won by decision over Kole Reis (Kingsley-Pierson) 44-8 (Dec 3-1)
195 – Mathew Francis 3rd
- 3rd Place Match – Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 43-2 won by fall over Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco, Gilbertville) 21-5 (Fall 3:05)
220 – Cole Kelly 3rd
- 3rd Place Match – Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 35-3 won by decision over Tallen Myers (Southwest Valley) 19-3 (Dec 3-2)
Central Springs
-126 Clayton McDonough 3rd
- 3rd Place Match – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 57-1 won by decision over Cameron Clark (West Sioux, Hawarden) 41-7 (Dec 2-0)
Interview with Clayton McDonough
-138 Bryce McDonough 5th
- 5th Place Match – Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 56-4 won by decision over Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 26-12 (Dec 5-4)
Northwood-Kensett
160 – Drake Tiedemann
- 7th Place Match – Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 43-9 won by fall over Gavin Maguire (Logan-Magnolia) 48-5 (Fall 1:50)