North Iowans Join NIACC Foundation Board of Directors

The North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Foundation is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors:

Mary Amsbaugh of Sheffield is a Human Resources Generalist at Sukup Manufacturing Co. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University. Amsbaugh is the Vice President of the Franklin County Development Association Board of Directors and serves on the Hampton Community Christian Daycare Board of Directors. She is an active member of the Sheffield Community Betterment Club. Amsbaugh has worked for several non-profit organizations and counties such as NIVC, Comprehensive Systems Inc., Floyd County, and Cerro Gordo County serving individuals with special needs. She has also formerly been a Licensed Independent Social Worker and a member of the West Fork Community School District Board. Amsbaugh and her husband Ken have two children.

Gene Christianson of Thornton is the President of Jaspersen Insurance and Real Estate, Ltd. Christianson earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from South Dakota State University. He is a member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Iowa, the Iowa Realtors Association, and the Cerro Gordo County Independent Insurance Agents Association. Christianson is also an active member of the Pleasant View Apartments Board, St. Paul Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 440, and Mission Thornton. He was formerly involved with the Pleasant Valley Golf Course Board, Thornton Lions, and Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation. Christianson previously served on the Foundation Board of Directors from 2011 to 2019. He and his wife Jane have two children.

Officers for 2021 were elected at the Foundation Board meeting held in December 2020. Pat Sackville will serve as President with Nancy Barnes serving as Vice President. Noele Beaver will serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

Other members of the NIACC Foundation Board of Directors are Sherry Becker, Jean Brumm, Dennis Busta, Leon Christianson, Lindsey Falk, Bill Feller, John Heilskov, Kim Pang, Kirk Paulson, Bill Paulus, Larry Pump, Shanan Redinger, Chuck Schafer, Rod Schlader, Laurie Shultz, David Steffens, Jean Torgeson, and David Zrostlik.

Created in 1968 as a separate 501(c)(3) organization, the NIACC Foundation strives to keep higher education accessible to North Iowa residents through student scholarships and to enhance the programs and activities of the College.

The NIACC Foundation’s mission is to support the College through scholarships, fundraising for special projects, grants for instructor education or other areas of need to help the College work toward its mission. If you have an interest in learning more about the NIACC Foundation or would like to see how you can help secure the future of the College and its excellence through a gift to the NIACC Foundation, contact them at (641) 422-4386 or visit them online: www.niacc.edu