Belmond Library to Reopen on Monday

The Talbot Belmond Public Library will open to the public for computer usage, browsing, library in-person services on Monday. the make sure everyone is safe, masks will be required and social distancing must be followed. Seating is limited according to CDC guidelines and the restrooms are closed to the public.

There will be staff assistance, but not face to face contact or assistance at the computers. The library also announced that curbside service will continue during the open hours of the library. Library patrons are asked to use the front entrance. The backdoor is for curbside service only.