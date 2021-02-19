Worth County Extension Holds Mental Health Discussion

Worth County Extension and Outreach has begun to have mental health meetings to learn more about the problems that exist in the area. With COVID-19 and other problems facing farmers, area youth, and the general population, many within the extension felt that this was the right time to at least cover the subject and possibly design ways to help.

Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson stated that the meetings were productive and spurred the need for possibly even more.

The Extension is beginning to work directly with school districts to provide Teacher Development Programs to recognize and report possible mental health issues before they become problematic.

The Extension Office is currently in the initial planning stages of creating more helpful and insightful programs and presentations to help local residents.