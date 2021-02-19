State Wrestling – Class 1A Semifinal Round and Consolation Wrestlers

Lake Mills
Finalist
Consolation
160 – Casey Hanson
- First-round – won by fall over Jarin Peyton (North Linn, Troy Mills) 28-16 (Fall 2:58)
- Quarterfinals – Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 38-2 won by fall over Caden Ballou (Midland, Wyoming) 39-7 (Fall 5:48)
- Semifinal – Cael Frost (Don Bosco, Gilbertville) 33-5 won by decision over Casey Hanson (Lake Mills) 38-3 (Dec 7-1)
182 – Elijah Wagner
- First-round – won by fall over Brody Hoyt (Iowa Valley, Marengo) 38-9 (Fall 1:31)
- Quarterfinals – Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 34-2 won by fall over Cayden Miller (Midland, Wyoming) 36-6 (Fall 4:35)
- Semifinal – Jackson Dewald (Westwood, Sloan) 44-0 won in sudden victory – 1 over Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills) 34-3 (SV-1 3-1)
Eliminated
138 – Dalton Thorson – state medalist will take 8th place
- Cons. Round 1 – Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 36-6 won by decision over Matt Peters (Lawton-Bronson) 33-13 (Dec 7-3)
- Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 36-6 won by fall over Westin Allen (Underwood) 23-3 (Fall 0:14)
- Cons. Round 3 – Sam Hackett (Columbus Catholic) 26-10 won by decision over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 36-7 (Dec 2-0)
145 – Alex Beaty – state medalist will take 8th place
- Quarterfinal results – Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) 32-0 won by fall over Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 36-4 (Fall 0:43)
- Cons. Round 2 – Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) 33-6 won by decision over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 34-9 (Dec 9-7
- Cons. Round 3 – Jerret Delagardelle (Jesup) 28-7 won by decision over Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 37-5 (Dec 6-1)
West Hancock
Finalist
Consolation
- Quarterfinal results – Marcel Lopez (New London) 58-0 won by decision over Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 40-3 (Dec 7-5)
- Cons. Round 2 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 41-3 won by fall over Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) 35-17 (Fall 4:32)
- Cons. Round 3 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 42-3 won by fall over Elliot Cooney (Nodaway Valley) 44-7 (Fall 2:32)
160 – Bryer Subject
- Quarterfinal results – Tate Entriken (Hudson) 37-3 won by fall over Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 37-8 (Fall 3:32)
- Cons. Round 2 – Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 38-8 won by decision over Garrison Gettler (AHSTW, Avoca) 35-8 (Dec 7-2)
- Cons. Round 3 – Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 39-8 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 42-9 (UTB 4-3)
195 – Mathew Francis
- Quarterfinal results – Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco, Gilbertville) 20-3 won by decision over Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 39-2 (Dec 3-1)
- Cons. Round 2 – Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 40-2 won by fall over Currey Jacobs (New London) 37-5 (Fall 3:42)
- Cons. Round 3 – Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 41-2 won by major decision over Brandon Mier (Alta-Aurelia) 37-9 (MD 15-7)
220 – Cole Kelly
- Quarterfinal results – Derek Anderson (Hinton) 45-1 won in tie breaker – 2 over Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 31-3 (TB-2 2-1)
- Cons. Round 2 – Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 32-3 won by fall over Tyrrell Hughes (Wilton) 31-10 (Fall 5:47)
- Cons. Round 3 – Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 33-3 won by decision over Luke Recker (East Buchanan, Winthrop) 41-4 (Dec 7-3)
Central Springs
Finalist
- Quarterfinal results – Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) 33-4 won by decision over Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 53-1 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Round 2 – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 54-1 won by decision over Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) 42-7 (Dec 4-0)
- Cons. Round 3 – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 55-1 won by fall over Damon Huston (Midland, Wyoming) 39-4 (Fall 5:38)
138 – Bryce McDonough
- Quarterfinal results – Cullen Koedam (West Sioux, Hawarden) 49-0 won by decision over Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 53-3 (Dec 6-2)
- Cons. Round 2 – Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 54-3 won by decision over Karter Decker (MFL, MarMac) 42-7 (Dec 8-7)
- Cons. Round 3 – Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 55-3 won by decision over Randy Jimenez (SE Warren, Lib. Ctr./M.D.) 44-3 (Dec 6-5)
Northwood-Kensett
Finalist
Consolation
Eliminated
160 – Drake Tiedemann – state medalist will take 8th place
- Quarterfinal results – Gabe McGeough (MFL, MarMac) 46-1 won in sudden victory – 1 over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 41-8 (SV-1 8-6)
- Cons. Round 2 – Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 42-8 won by fall over Jackson Wray (East Mills) 31-5 (Fall 3:19)
- Cons. Round 3 – Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 39-8 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 42-9 (UTB 4-3)