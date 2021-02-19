State Wrestling – Class 1A Friday Consolation Recap

Lake Mills
138 – Dalton Thorson
- Cons. Round 1 – Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 36-6 won by decision over Matt Peters (Lawton-Bronson) 33-13 (Dec 7-3)
- Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 36-6 won by fall over Westin Allen (Underwood) 23-3 (Fall 0:14)
145 – Alex Beaty
- Quarterfinal results – Robert Avila Jr. (Lisbon) 32-0 won by fall over Alex Beaty (Lake Mills) 36-4 (Fall 0:43)
- Cons. Round 2 – Lincoln Holub (Lisbon) 33-6 won by decision over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills) 34-9 (Dec 9-7)
West Hancock
- Quarterfinal results – Marcel Lopez (New London) 58-0 won by decision over Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 40-3 (Dec 7-5)
- Cons. Round 2 – Kellen Smith (West Hancock, Britt) 41-3 won by fall over Riley Radke (Missouri Valley) 35-17 (Fall 4:32)
160 – Bryer Subject
- Quarterfinal results – Tate Entriken (Hudson) 37-3 won by fall over Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 37-8 (Fall 3:32)
- Cons. Round 2 – Bryer Subject (West Hancock, Britt) 38-8 won by decision over Garrison Gettler (AHSTW, Avoca) 35-8 (Dec 7-2)
195 – Mathew Francis
- Quarterfinal results – Cedric Yoder (Don Bosco, Gilbertville) 20-3 won by decision over Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 39-2 (Dec 3-1)
- Cons. Round 2 – Mathew Francis (West Hancock, Britt) 40-2 won by fall over Currey Jacobs (New London) 37-5 (Fall 3:42)
220 – Cole Kelly
- Quarterfinal results – Derek Anderson (Hinton) 45-1 won in tie breaker – 2 over Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 31-3 (TB-2 2-1)
- Cons. Round 2 – Cole Kelly (West Hancock, Britt) 32-3 won by fall over Tyrrell Hughes (Wilton) 31-10 (Fall 5:47)
Eliminated
106 – Evan Boothroyd – Day 1
152 – Kane Zuehl – Day 1
Central Springs
- Quarterfinal results – Cade Siebrecht (Lisbon) 33-4 won by decision over Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 53-1 (Dec 4-2)
- Cons. Round 2 – Clayton McDonough (Central Springs) 54-1 won by decision over Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) 42-7 (Dec 4-0)
138 – Bryce McDonough
- Quarterfinal results – Cullen Koedam (West Sioux, Hawarden) 49-0 won by decision over Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 53-3 (Dec 6-2)
- Cons. Round 2 – Bryce McDonough (Central Springs) 54-3 won by decision over Karter Decker (MFL, MarMac) 42-7 (Dec 8-7)
Eliminated
132 – Brock Mather – Day 1
170 – Kaden Jacobsen – Day 2
- Cons. Round 2 – Aidan Udell (Regina, Iowa City) 23-5 won by major decision over Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 50-7 (MD 10-2)
Northwood-Kensett
Consolation
160 – Drake Tiedemann
- Quarterfinal results – Gabe McGeough (MFL, MarMac) 46-1 won in sudden victory – 1 over Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 41-8 (SV-1 8-6)
- Cons. Round 2 – Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 42-8 won by fall over Jackson Wray (East Mills) 31-5 (Fall 3:19)
All these wrestlers have earned a medal; what number is yet to be determined.
