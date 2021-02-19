District Basketball Scores From 2/18/2021 and District Final Matchups

Class 2A
District 5
Forest City 43 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40 OT
Aplington-Parkersburg 68 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53
District Final Matchup
Forest City vs Aplington-Parkersburg in Hampton – Live on KIOW
District 6
Denver 81 Sumner-Fredericksburg 61
New Hampton 60 Osage 58
District Final Matchup
Denver vs New Hampton host TBA
Note winner of District 6 will play the winner of District 5 in Substate 3
Class 1A
District 3
Bishop Garrigan 74 North Iowa 38
Lake Mills 67 West Hancock 25
District Final Matchup
Lake Mills vs Bishop Garrigan at Clear Lake
District 4
Janesville 59 North Butler 37
West Fork 54 AGWSR 34
District Final Matchup
West Fork vs AGWSR host TBA
Note winner of District 3 will play the winner of District 4 in Substate 2