District Basketball Scores From 2/18/2021 and District Final Matchups

Class 2A

District 5

Forest City 43 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40 OT

Aplington-Parkersburg 68 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53

District Final Matchup

Forest City vs Aplington-Parkersburg in Hampton – Live on KIOW

District 6

Denver 81 Sumner-Fredericksburg 61

New Hampton 60 Osage 58

District Final Matchup

Denver vs New Hampton host TBA

Note winner of District 6 will play the winner of District 5 in Substate 3

Class 1A

District 3

Bishop Garrigan 74 North Iowa 38

Lake Mills 67 West Hancock 25

District Final Matchup

Lake Mills vs Bishop Garrigan at Clear Lake

District 4

Janesville 59 North Butler 37

West Fork 54 AGWSR 34

District Final Matchup

West Fork vs AGWSR host TBA

Note winner of District 3 will play the winner of District 4 in Substate 2