A silent auction benefit and meal will be held for Mark Fandell on Sunday February 21st from 10 am to 4 pm at Midwest Duct Works in Forest City. Owner Toby Welsh said Mark ws diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and as a result, cannot work full time.

Welsh stated that there will be a silent auction, meal, and live music on Sunday.

The Mark Fandell Cancer Benefit will be held at Midwest Duct Works, the former Wagner Tire Building, across form Sids and Casey’s on the southside of Forest City.