Two is Better Than One; Forest City Boys Bowling Team Joins Girls at State

Losing their senior all-district bowlers from last year didn’t stop the Indians from returning to state.

The Forest City boys bowling team is heading back to the Iowa High School State Bowling meet after winning their substate yesterday. The Forest City finished sixth place last season and will have a chance to better that position next week.

Forest City won the substate with help from Jordan Trunkhill, who bowled a 510 series and took first place. Trunkhill nearly rolled a perfect game, scoring a 299. He struck the first 11 but was only able to get a nine-count on the last ball. Caleb Johnson also finished in fifth place as an individual.

The Forest City boys will take to Waterloo’s state lanes on Tuesday, Wednesday, February 24th. KIOW will have full coverage from the state bowling tournament in Waterloo.