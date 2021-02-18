Tlach Clears Up Hancock County Vaccine Issue

Hancock County was one of five counties last week in the state that allegedly did not meet the required 80 percent vaccine administration, thus were told by Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), they would not receive this week’s allotment of vaccines for COVID-19. After further discussion between the County, Governor Kim Reynolds office, and the IDPH, the vaccines were released to Hancock County

The county health officials had worked diligently to make sure a schedule had been laid out that would meet the usage demands of the state. Unfortunately, the inoculation timelines of the state and those of the county did not coincide according to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach.

To compound the problem, Tlach learned that there was a communication issue beginning at the county level and ending at the Governors Office. The county had demonstrated to the Iowa Department of Public Health how and when they would administer the vaccines.

The county will continue to inoculate those who are on a waiting list in the order that they are scheduled. The Governors Office and the Iowa Department of Public Health are sending the prescribed number of vaccines to Hancock County and the County Health Department continues to take appointments and honor them. This has become a source of concern for those who are on the list. Tlach assures everyone who has placed their name on the list that they will get their vaccine.

Tlach stresses that Hancock County residents should exercise patience during this time. The county health department is working as fast as they can to get the vaccines out.

Those who have not signed up and are 65 or older can call (641) 843-5095 to get put on the list.