State Wrestling – Class 1A First Session Recap

Lake Mills

Quarterfinalist

145 – Alex Beaty  won by fall over Max McGill (Woodbury Central, Moville)  (Fall 2:56)

160 – Casey Hanson 37-2 won by fall over Jarin Peyton (North Linn, Troy Mills) 28-16 (Fall 2:58)

182 – Elijah Wagner  33-2 won by fall over Brody Hoyt (Iowa Valley, Marengo) 38-9 (Fall 1:31)

Consolation

138 – Dalton Thorson fell in the first round, won wrestle back by decision over Matt Peters (Lawton-Bronson) 33-13 (Dec 7-3)

152 – Brett Peterson fell in the first round, won wrestle back won by fall over Gunnar Keeney (Alburnett) 31-16 (Fall 5:21)

West Hancock

Quarterfinalist120 – Kellen Smith  40-2 won by major decision over Tyce Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area) 30-7 (MD 12-1)

160 – Bryer Subject  37-7 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cael Cassady (Martensdale, St. Mary`s) 33-3 (SV-1 8-6)

195 – Mathew Francis 39-1 won by decision over Trevor Thompson (South Hamilton, Jewell) 30-5 (Dec 6-0)

220 – Cole Kelly 31-2 won by major decision over Jayden Soard (South Central Calhoun) 51-8 (MD 14-5)

Eliminated

106 – Evan Boothroyd fell in his first two matches

  • Brody Brisker (Wilton) 48-4 won by tech fall over Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock, Britt) 28-10 (TF-1.5 4:59 (19-4)
  • Dalton Ervin (Moravia) 32-8 won by fall over Evan Boothroyd (West Hancock, Britt) 28-10 (Fall 1:07)

152 – Kane Zuehl fell in his first two matches

  • Lawson Losee (Riceville) 39-1 won by decision over Kane Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) 37-10 (Dec 5-2)
  • Ben Foelske (Denver) 34-10 won by decision over Kane Zuehl (West Hancock, Britt) 37-10 (Dec 4-3

Central Springs

Quarterfinalist126 – Clayton McDonough 53-0 won by fall over Nick Schmidt (Beckman Catholic, Dyersville) 25-11 (Fall 1:44)

138 – Bryce McDonough 53-2 won by major decision over Dalton Thorson (Lake Mills) 35-6 (MD 9-1)

Consolation

170 – Kaden Jacobsen fell in his first match, Cons. Round 1 – Kaden Jacobsen (Central Springs) 50-6 won by fall over Boden Pickle (New London) 43-16 (Fall 0:42)

Eliminated

132 – Brock Mathers

  • Hagen Heistand (Logan-Magnolia) 40-0 won by fall over Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 44-10 (Fall 1:15)
  • Quincy Happel (Lisbon) 35-3 won by major decision over Brock Mathers (Central Springs) 44-10 (MD 15-6)

Northwood-Kensett

Quarterfinalist

160 – Drake Tiedemann (Northwood-Kensett) 41-7 won by decision over Kole Reis (Kingsley-Pierson) 42-6 (Dec 9-3)

 

Audio recap with Karl Wooldridge

