Shaikoski Sentenced on Possession Charges

Brent Shaikoski of Winnebago, MN, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office July 13, 2020. Shaikoski was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Shaikoski was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.

Shaikoski also pled guilty to “Possession of a Firearm by a Felon,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office October 24, 2020. Shaikoski is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16, 2021.