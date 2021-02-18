No Tickets Sold at the Door, Forest City and GHV set for District Basketball Battle

Forest City and GHV will go head-to-head for the third time this season when the teams meet in the District semifinals tonight. The game will be in Garner, and GHV AD Matt Graham said no tickets will be sold at the door.

If you’d like to buy tickets and attend tonight’s game, click here.

You can also scan this QR code with your smartphone and buy tickets that way t

QR CODE

KIOW will live stream the game tonight starting around 7:00 pm. The game will only be on the Forest City stream, not both streams.