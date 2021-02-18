Garner State Street Reconstruction Project Initiated

The Garner City Council and those who were in attendance at their meeting were given a preview of the State Street Reconstruction Project. According to City Administrator Adam Kofoed, the city is close to paying off things like the aquatic center and recreation center. Now the city is looking for projects that will best benefit the city taxpayers.

This reconstruction will stretch on State Street from West Lyons to 10th Street in Garner.

Kofoed and the city are hoping that this will be the best use of taxpayer dollars and will also revamp the older part of the downtown area .

The project is expected to get underway soon.

The city will notify residents and business owners when construction will begin.