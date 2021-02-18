Doug Penning, 68, of Buffalo Center died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at his home.

A funeral service for Doug Penning will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Ramsey Reformed Church in rural Titonka.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, February 19, 2021, at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center. Burial will be in Ramsey Reformed Cemetery, rural Titonka. Social distancing practices will be followed. The funeral and graveside services will be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook Page.

