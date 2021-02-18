20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 22

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Kevin Meyers was recently named to the Top of Iowa All-Conference first team and has helped GHV to a 14-7 record. Last week, he helped GHV beat Eagle Grove 61-49, scoring a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds; he also had four assists, six steals, and one block. Saturday in loss to Clear Lake, Meyers again had a team-high 15 points; he also grabbed eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.